We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Obi-Wan Comes up With a Risky Plan in 'Part 5'

Obi-Wan Comes up With a Risky Plan in ‘Part 5’

As imperial forces get closer to him and Leia he comes up with a pretty crazy plan

by

Imperial forces have found a way to track them in ‘Part 5’

Last time on Obi-Wan Kenobi, Leia had been captured by the enemy. Obi-Wan knew he had to get her back, but it wasn’t going to be easy. He needed help infiltrating an enemy base before something terrible happened to her. The mission was a dangerous one and more than once things took a bad turn. Yet somehow Obi-Wan and Leia were able to get out of this place. As this episode came to a close this mission wasn’t over yet. Now imperial forces have found a way to track them in ‘Part 5’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the premise for ‘Part 5’ here:

Imperial forces attempt to draw Obi-Wan out.

Imperial forces are getting closer to Obi-Wan and Leia at the start of this episode. One of the inquisitors put a tracker on something and it enables them to see where they are heading. This puts the entire mission in danger and only gets worse once sabotage happens. Leia agrees to help find out what is going on while Obi-Wan comes up with a risky plan. For a moment it looks like things are about to get real bad for this Jedi, until he finds a surprise ally. As this episode comes to a close it seems someone might be in grave danger.

Obi-Wan Kenobi ‘Part 5’ is available now on Disney Plus. You can follow this show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

