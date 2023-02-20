Get Daily Email
An Old Friend Asks Jean Luc for Help in 'The Next Generation'

An Old Friend Asks Jean Luc for Help in ‘The Next Generation’

Jean Luc receives a distress call from an old friend and sets out to find them

An old friend asks Picard for help in ‘The Next Generation’

I have really enjoyed Star Trek: Picard so far. We have seen this character go on some amazing adventures these last two seasons. They have also reunited with old friends to help move an important mission along. When I heard this show was getting a season 3 I couldn’t wait to watch it. Someone asks Picard for help in ‘The Next Generation’ so he decides to bring Riker along to help find them. I was able to watch this episode and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the premise for ‘The Next Generation’ here:

After receiving a cryptic, urgent distress call from Dr. Beverly Crusher, Admiral Jean-Luc Picard enlists help from generations old and new to embark on one final adventure: a daring mission that will change Starfleet, and his old crew forever.

We see Dr. Beverly Crusher in trouble at the start of this episode. She takes on a few strange looking beings, and then sends out a distress call to an old friend. Picard is getting ready to leave with Laris when he discovers the message. He contacts Riker to help him learn more about it, and together they head out to find her. With the help of Seven, the mission seems to be going pretty good. Yet as this episode comes to a close it is clear this mission is far from over.

Star Trek: Picard ‘The Next Generation’ is available now on Paramount Plus. You can follow this show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

