We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Home / A&E / Old Friends Contact Artemis in ‘Tale of Two Sisters’

Old Friends Contact Artemis in ‘Tale of Two Sisters’

A dear friend seems to be gone and it causes Artemis to make a bold decision

tale of two sisters, phantoms, young justice, tv show, animated, action, drama, season 4, warner bros animation, hbo max

Artemis gets told some bad news in ‘Tale of Two Sisters’

Last time on Young Justice: Phantoms, Superboy and Beastboy continued their investigation. With the help of Miss Martian they discovered a new possible suspect in a murder. After Connor and Gar had a chat with them they made a shocking discovery. This forced the Prince to make a tough decision and after this it looked like someone had planted a deadly bomb. Connor races to stop it and thankfully he was able to save everyone but at a serious cost. As this episode came to a close a surprise death shocked everyone. Now old friends show up to tell Artemis some bad news in ‘Tale of Two Sisters’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is what I thought of it.

tale of two sisters, phantoms, young justice, tv show, animated, action, drama, season 4, review, warner bros animation, hbo max

(c) HBO Max

You can read the premise for ‘Tale of Two Sisters’ here:

Just as multiple Shadows fall across her path, Artemis Crock’s life is interrupted by devastating news.
tale of two sisters, phantoms, young justice, tv show, animated, action, drama, season 4, review, warner bros animation, hbo max

(c) HBO Max

At the start of this episode old friends show up to give Artemis some bad news. It naturally shakes her up a bit because she knows exactly how someone close to her must feel right now. Meanwhile we see Cheshire take on her old master but things aren’t as she assumes them to be between them. After we see Artemis and some friends fight some powerful assassins Artemis decides to make a bold decision. As this episode comes to a close Artemis decides to have an important conversation with someone close to her.

tale of two sisters, phantoms, young justice, tv show, animated, action, drama, season 4, review, warner bros animation, hbo max

(c) HBO Max

Young Justice: Phantoms ‘Tale of Two Sisters’ is available now on HBO Max.

 

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

