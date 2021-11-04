Old Friends Contact Artemis in ‘Tale of Two Sisters’

Artemis gets told some bad news in ‘Tale of Two Sisters’

Last time on Young Justice: Phantoms, Superboy and Beastboy continued their investigation. With the help of Miss Martian they discovered a new possible suspect in a murder. After Connor and Gar had a chat with them they made a shocking discovery. This forced the Prince to make a tough decision and after this it looked like someone had planted a deadly bomb. Connor races to stop it and thankfully he was able to save everyone but at a serious cost. As this episode came to a close a surprise death shocked everyone. Now old friends show up to tell Artemis some bad news in ‘Tale of Two Sisters’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the premise for ‘Tale of Two Sisters’ here:

Just as multiple Shadows fall across her path, Artemis Crock’s life is interrupted by devastating news.