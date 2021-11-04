Old Friends Contact Artemis in ‘Tale of Two Sisters’

Artemis gets told some bad news in ‘Tale of Two Sisters’
Last time on Young Justice: Phantoms, Superboy and Beastboy continued their investigation. With the help of Miss Martian they discovered a new possible suspect in a murder. After Connor and Gar had a chat with them they made a shocking discovery. This forced the Prince to make a tough decision and after this it looked like someone had planted a deadly bomb. Connor races to stop it and thankfully he was able to save everyone but at a serious cost. As this episode came to a close a surprise death shocked everyone. Now old friends show up to tell Artemis some bad news in 'Tale of Two Sisters'.
You can read the premise for ‘Tale of Two Sisters’ here:
Just as multiple Shadows fall across her path, Artemis Crock’s life is interrupted by devastating news.
At the start of this episode old friends show up to give Artemis some bad news. It naturally shakes her up a bit because she knows exactly how someone close to her must feel right now. Meanwhile we see Cheshire take on her old master but things aren’t as she assumes them to be between them. After we see Artemis and some friends fight some powerful assassins Artemis decides to make a bold decision. As this episode comes to a close Artemis decides to have an important conversation with someone close to her.
