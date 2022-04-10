Get Daily Email
Ollie Finds Himself on a Deserted Island in 'Green Arrow: Stranded'

Ollie Finds Himself on a Deserted Island in ‘Green Arrow: Stranded’

A plane he was on crash lands and his dad needs medical attention right away

by

stranded, green arrow, dc, comic, graphic novel, middle grade, brendan deneen, net galley, review, dc entertainment

Ollie finds himself in a bad situation in ‘Stranded’

I have been lucky to read a fair amount of DC graphic novel lately. Each one has been a blast to read and tells new stories of well known heroes and villains. When I heard about Green Arrow: Stranded I hoped I might get a chance to read it. I was able to get a digital copy of this graphic novel and here is my thoughts on it.

You can read the plot for Green Arrow Stranded here:

Ollie has always hated the idea of hunting, but his dad insisted they go on this trip with his business partner, Sebastian, and his son, Tyler. When Ollie fails to take a perfect shot, the teasing starts, and he wonders if his dad will ever be proud of him again.

But just when he thought their trip couldn’t get any worse, their private jet is struck by lightning and Ollie awakens to find himself stranded on a deserted island, with no idea what to do or where the other passengers might be—including his dad. He has never felt less sure of who he is…or if he will be able to hang on until help arrives.

I had a great time reading this graphic novel. A plane Ollie was on crash lands on a deserted island and he needs to find a way out of this place. When he finds his dad it is clear he isn’t in going shape. While trying to survive Ollie bumps into a rival who doesn’t seem to be doing much better. They will need to work together if they hope of getting off of this island in one piece. As this graphic novel comes to a close life for Ollie will never be the same.

Green Arrow: Stranded is available now. You can order this graphic novel on Amazon, at Barnes and Noble and Indiebound.

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

