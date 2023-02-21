Get Daily Email
Home / A&E / An Out of This World Story Gets Told in ‘Bertie and the Alien Chicken’

An Out of This World Story Gets Told in ‘Bertie and the Alien Chicken’

A boring summer takes a surprise turn when a boy bumps into a talking chicken

bertie and the alien chicken, children's fiction, middle grade, science fiction, fantasy, jenny pearson, net galley, review, barrington stoke

A great story gets told in ‘Bertie and the Alien Chicken’

I have read a fair amount of children’s fiction lately. When done right the can take readers on some amazing adventures. When I heard about Bertie and the Alien Chicken I hoped I might get a chance to read it. I was able to get a digital copy of this book and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the plot for Bertie and the Alien Chicken here:

Bertie is NOT looking forward to spending the summer holidays on stinky Long Bottom Farm. But things take an interesting turn when he encounters Nugget, the alien chicken. Nugget’s mission is to find the Earth’s most important resource and transport it back to Nurgle 7, and he needs Bertie’s help. But what could the Earth’s most valuable resource be, and can they find it in time to stop the Nurgles exterminating the Earth?!

I had a great time reading this book. Bertie is not looking forwards to spending the summer at his uncles farm. His mood changes once he bumps into a talking chicken though. This chicken asks for help with an important mission. It is one that puts the entire Earth at risk and together they will try to save it. As this story comes to a close life for Bertie will never be the same.

Bertie and the Alien Chicken is available now. You can order this book on Amazon and at Barnes and Noble.

 

