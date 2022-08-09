‘Pam and Tommy’ is out now on DVD

I watched a few biographical dramas in my time. When done right, they can be great and bring an amazing story to life. When I heard Pam and Tommy was coming to DVD I hoped I might get to watch it. I was able to get a review copy of this miniseries and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the plot for Pam and Tommy here:

A miniseries based on the incredible true story of the Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee sex tape. Stolen from the couple’s home by a disgruntled contractor, the video went from underground bootleg-VHS curiosity to full-blown cultural obsession when it hit the Web in 1997. A love story, crime caper, and cautionary tale rolled into one, the eight-part original limited series explores the intersection of privacy, technology, and celebrity, tracing the origins of our current reality-TV era to a stolen tape seen by millions but meant to have an audience of just two.

This was overall a pretty good miniseries. It started strong and Seth Rogen is wonderful throughout the whole thing. Sebastian Stan is alright as Tommy Lee but felt too intense sometimes. As this miniseries nears its end some momentum is lost and you begin to lose interest in the main narrative. This might not be a miniseries for everyone but some people will enjoy it.

Pam and Tommy is available now on DVD.