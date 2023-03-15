Papa Smurf Tries to Bring Order to the Village in ‘The Smurf Tales #6’

Join the Smurf for a new adventure in ‘Smurf Tales #6’

I have been lucky to read a few of the Smurf Tales books. Each one has told an exciting story about this magical village. When I heard about The Smurf Tales #6 I hoped I would get a chance to read it. I was able to get a digital copy of this graphic novel and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the plot for Smurf Tales #6 here:

Join Papa Smurf, Smurfette, and rest of the lovable blue smurfs for classic, three-apple tall adventures, translated into English for the first time. Life in the Smurfs Village is not unlike what seems to be going on in the real world lately. There’s trouble breaking out all over the village! Papa Smurf is tired of always being the sole peacekeeper. He decides to create a Smurf Code and install some smurfs to regulate this “Smurf and Order,” but, will this power go to their heads? Also featuring the Smurfs’ friends Johan and Peewit in an adventure of their own. Johan, the royal page, and Peewit, the court jester, somehow summon “The Night of the Sorcerers,” with a bit of magic know-how from Papa Smurf.

I had a hard time putting this graphic novel down. Papa Smurf is trying to get some work done, but the Smurfs keep bringing their problems to him. He comes up with a solution, and for a while peace seems to have returned to the village. Yet when new issues are brought to him, he gives two Smurfs an important job. With an big event coming up, Papa Smurf needs to focus on it going off without a hitch. When someone starts causing trouble, these Smurfs try to find out who is behind it. The culprit takes them by surprise, but it teaches them all a good lesson. Fans of the previous Smurf Tales books will want to check this one out.

Smurf Tales #6 is available now. You can order this graphic novel on Amazon, at Barnes and Noble and Bookshop.