Papa Smurf tries to teach someone a lesson in ‘Smurf Tales #1’

I have read a few of The Smurfs books. Each one is a lot of fun to read and tells fascinating tales of this magical place. When I heard about Smurf Tales #1 I hoped I would get to read it. I was able to get a digital copy of this book and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the plot for Smurf Tales #1 here:

When Papa Smurf’s stork gets wounded in a storm, he must rely on the kindness of a local farmer to nurse the stork back to flying condition. A different kind of storm arrives in the shape of Johnny, the nephew of the farmer. The boy is as aggressive as his uncle is friendly. Making his way to the Smurfs Village, Johnny leaves a path of destruction in his wake, putting the whole village in jeopardy.

I had a great time reading this book. It has a strong beginning where Papa Smurf gets help from a kind old man. Once his stork gets better, a mean little kid stumbles upon Smurf village. They have fun causing all kinds of chaos and destruction there. This leads Papa Smurf to try and teach this child an important lesson. As this story comes to a close life for this kid will never be the same.

Smurf Tales #1 is available now. You can order this book on Amazon, at Barnes and Noble and Indiebound.