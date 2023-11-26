Get Daily Email
'Parenting Is Weird: Tails From the Litterbox' Is Available Now

‘Parenting Is Weird: Tails From the Litterbox’ Is Available Now

A collection of comics that takes a clever, humorous look at being a parent

‘Parenting is Weird’ is out now

I have been lucky to read some good graphic novels recently. Each one has been a lot of fun to read and has made me laugh more than once. When I heard about Parenting is Weird I was looking forward to checking it out. I was able to get a digital copy of this graphic novel and here is my thoughts on it.

You can read the plot for Parenting is Weird here:

From the creator of the popular Instagram and Webtoon comic Litterbox Comics comes a collection of her most popular comics, including never-before-seen artwork, character bios, stickers, word searches, and more. Both long-time fans and those who are unfamiliar with Litterbox Comics will enjoy this humorous, fresh take on what it’s like raising two boys… er, kitties… in the age of the internet. A perfect purchase for both parents and cat-lovers.

This was a really fun graphic novel to read. We saw these characters go on some wild adventures together, and many times they took an unexpected turn. Each comic put a clever spin on the trials and tribulations of parenting, and made found a way to make me laugh. I think most parents will have a great time reading this book.

Parenting is Weird: Tails From the Litterbox is out now. You can order this graphic novel on Amazon, at Barnes and Noble and on Bookshop.

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

