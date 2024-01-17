Percy and Friends Ask Hermes for Help in ‘We Take a Zebra to Vegas’

Things get weirder in ‘We Take a Zebra to Vegas’

Last time on Percy Jackson and the Olympians, the quest seemed all but over. The police and FBI were after them, thinking a major explosion was all their fault. Luckily someone showed up who agreed to help them if they got something for them first. This led Annabeth and Percy to go to a dangerous looking place, and it appeared that a sacrifice had to be made. Just when things looked to be over, something surprising ended up happening. As this episode came to a close, these friends knew where they needed to head to next. Now they find themselves in a casino on ‘We Take a Zebra to Vegas’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the for ‘We Take a Zebra to Vegas’ here:

Percy, Annabeth, and Grover must resist the alluring draw of a casino that feels outside of time.

These friends find themselves in Vegas at the start of this episode. They need to find Hermes so they can ask them for help with something. Annabeth and Percy stick together, while Grover goes off on their own. While this is going on, Grover runs into someone they haven’t seen in a long time. Annabeth and Percy run into Hermes, and the conversation doesn’t go how they hoped it would. When it becomes clear how long they have been at this place, they decide to leave immediately. As this episode comes to a close they prepare to enter a dangerous place.

