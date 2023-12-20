Percy Wakes up at a Strange Place in ‘I Become Supreme Lord of the Bathroom’

A new journey begins in ‘I Become Supreme Lord of the Bathroom’

Last time on Percy Jackson and the Olympians, something strange happened at a field trip. After Percy got kicked out of another school, his mom decided it was time to tell him something. Next we saw Grover show up, and Percy noticed some shocking things about them. When a deadly creature starts attacking them, it seems like Percy needs to get somewhere right away. Once this episode came to a close, it looked like life for Percy is never going to be the same. Now Percy wakes up in a mysterious camp on ‘I Become Supreme Lord of the Bathroom’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is my thoughts on it.

You can read the premise for ‘I Become Supreme Lord of the Bathroom’ here:

Percy grapples with his mother’s sacrifice, and tries to fit in as he navigates friends and bullies at Camp Half-Blood, a safe haven for demigods like him. He tries honing skills to discover his place, and a game of Capture the Flag sets into motion an unveiling of Percy’s parentage, revealing a dangerous legacy he can’t ignore.

Percy wakes up at a mysterious camp at the start of this episode. Grover greets him, but Percy isn’t wanting to say much to them right now. He meets a few teens like him, and even appears to make a few friends. When three people try to bully him, something happens that takes them all by surprise. Yet it is at a game of Capture the Flag where we see something amazing happen. As this episode comes to a close, Percy prepares to begin an important quest.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians ‘I Become Supreme Lord of the Bathroom’ is available now on Disney Plus. You can follow this show on Twitter and Instagram.