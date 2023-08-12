Get Daily Email
Petey Tries to Negotiate a Business Deal in 'Drippy Drips'

Petey Tries to Negotiate a Business Deal in ‘Drippy Drips’

An important person comes to town and Petey thinks she can renegotiate a business deal with them

drippy drips, praise petey, tv show, animated, adult, comedy, season 1, review, freeform

Someone important comes to town in ‘Drippy Drips’

Last time on Praise Petey, we saw Petey go on a spiritual journey. Turns out her dad has put something on top of the highest mountain in town. She started hiking up this mountain, and bumped into Bandit. Together, they try to figure out what secret is hiding on the peak. Meanwhile Eliza has a crush on someone, and ask for help getting them to notice her. As this episode comes to a close, Petey ends up hearing just wait she needed to from her father. Now Petey tries to renegotiate a deal in ‘Drippy Drips’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is my thoughts on it.

drippy drips, praise petey, tv show, animated, adult, comedy, season 1, review, freeform

(c) Freeform

You can read the premise for ‘Drippy Drips’ here:

Petey inadvertently gives approval to release pent-up swamp gas that sends the residents of New Utopia into a craze. Unfortunately for Petey, she has an important business deal to negotiate. Bandit runs for mayor against Pancakes the Dog.

drippy drips, praise petey, tv show, animated, adult, comedy, season 1, review, freeform

(c) Freeform

We see Petey approve to have some swamp gas released into town at the start of this episode. This ends up having an effect on everyone, and not always a good one either. While this is going on, she tries to renegotiate with a man who comes to town. This only gets harder once she inhales the gas, but she refuses to let it ruin this deal. As this episode comes to a close, Petey finds out making a new business deal with that person ended up having dire consequences for the town.

drippy drips, praise petey, tv show, animated, adult, comedy, season 1, review, freeform

(c) Freeform

Praise Petey ‘Drippy Drips’ is available now on Freeform. You can follow this show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

 

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

guest

