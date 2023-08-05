Petey’s Mom Is Coming to Town in ‘Not Sad Adult Birthday’

Petey finds out her mom is coming to town in ‘Not Sad Adult Birthday’

Last time on Praise Petey, Petey came up with an idea to make some honest money for the town. When she got her first clients she was thrilled, until she found out who they were. While Eliza tries to make sure everything goes smoothly, Petey tries to make her ex jealous. Yet as this episode comes to a close, the event ends up going better than anyone expected it to. Now Petey finds out her mom is coming to town in ‘Not Sad Adult Birthday’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is my thoughts on it.

You can read the premise for ‘Not Sad Adult Birthday’ here:

It’s Petey’s birthday, also known as Crowning Day to the inhabitants of New Utopia. Petey is disappointed to learn that the celebrations are more about White instead of her. Eliza and Bandit both have surprises for Petey.

Petey is excited it is her birthday at the beginning of this episode. When she finds out the day is all about her mom though, her mood changes a bit. Turns out her mom is going to put on a show and say some hurtful things about her daughter. Someone agrees to help Petey have a good night, but Bandit keeps throwing a wrench in those plans. As this episode comes to a close, Eliza does something that makes this birthday one to remember.

Praise Petey ‘Not Sad Adult Birthday’ is available now on Freeform. You can follow this show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.