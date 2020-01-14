A Phone Takes a Man on a Wild Ride in ‘Jexi’ Out Now on Blu-Ray

Meet a one of a kind phone in ‘Jexi’ out now on Blu-Ray

There are plenty of romantic comedies that come out each year. Sometimes they are good and tell a wonderful story. Other times they try too hard and end up being hard to watch. Jexi tries to add a few new elements to this genre. I was able to get a review copy and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the plot for Jexi here:

To Phil, a hot Saturday night is binge-watching reality shows and ordering takeout. Phil needs to get a life. What Phil gets is a new phone with an unexpected feature: Jexi, a badass A.I. life coach determined to make a man out of him. With Jexi’s help, Phil attracts his dream job, fun friends, and a beautiful girl. But when Phil grows less dependent on Jexi, she morphs into a tech nightmare determined to keep Phil all to herself.

Jexi was an okay film. It was certainly different from other romantic comedies that have come out recently. It has a talented cast and takes audiences on a wacky journey. Not all of the jokes were funny, but some of them made me laugh. Although this movie was rather predictable, I still enjoyed watching it unfold. This may not be a movie for everyone, but I think some people will enjoy it.

Jexi is available now on Blu-Ray, DVD and On Demand.