We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Home / A&E / A Phone Takes a Man on a Wild Ride in ‘Jexi’ Out Now on Blu-Ray

A Phone Takes a Man on a Wild Ride in ‘Jexi’ Out Now on Blu-Ray

When a man breaks his old phone, he gets a new one with no idea how much it will change his life

Meet a one of a kind phone in ‘Jexi’ out now on Blu-Ray

There are plenty of romantic comedies that come out each year. Sometimes they are good and tell a wonderful story. Other times they try too hard and end up being hard to watch. Jexi tries to add a few new elements to this genre. I was able to get a review copy and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the plot for Jexi here:

To Phil, a hot Saturday night is binge-watching reality shows and ordering takeout. Phil needs to get a life. What Phil gets is a new phone with an unexpected feature: Jexi, a badass A.I. life coach determined to make a man out of him. With Jexi’s help, Phil attracts his dream job, fun friends, and a beautiful girl. But when Phil grows less dependent on Jexi, she morphs into a tech nightmare determined to keep Phil all to herself.

Jexi was an okay film. It was certainly different from other romantic comedies that have come out recently. It has a talented cast and takes audiences on a wacky journey. Not all of the jokes were funny, but some of them made me laugh. Although this movie was rather predictable, I still enjoyed watching it unfold. This may not be a movie for everyone, but I think some people will enjoy it.

Jexi is available now on Blu-Ray, DVD and On Demand. You can follow this film on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

