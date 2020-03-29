Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / A&E / Picard Comes up With a Radical Plan in ‘Et in Arcadia Ego’ Part 2

Picard Comes up With a Radical Plan in ‘Et in Arcadia Ego’ Part 2

To end this war before it starts, he takes some bold steps which he hopes will work

by Leave a Comment

et in arcadia ego, part 2, star trek picard, tv show, science fiction, drama, patrick stewart, season 1, review, cbs all access

Picard works to prevent a war in ‘Et in Arcadia Ego’ part 2

Last time on Star Trek: Picard, this crew landed on a fascinating planet. It was almost entirely populated by synthetics, and run by the son of a great man. At first things were going great, until Soji learned what her true mission was. It looked like a war was looming, and Picard was unsure how to stop it. As this episode came to a close, a dangerous plan was put into motion. Now Picard tries to stop this war from happening in ‘Et in Arcadia Ego’ part 2. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is my thoughts on it.

et in arcadia ego, part 2, star trek picard, tv show, science fiction, drama, patrick stewart, season 1, review, cbs all access

(c) CBS All Access

You can read the premise for ‘Et in Arcadia Ego’ part 2 here:

A final confrontation on the synthetics’ homeworld, Coppelius, pits Picard and his team against the Romulans, as well as the synths who seek to safeguard their existence at all costs.

et in arcadia ego, part 2, star trek picard, tv show, science fiction, drama, patrick stewart, season 1, review, cbs all access

(c) CBS All Access

War is almost here in ‘Et in Arcadia Ego’ part 2. Picard feels hopeless to stop it, but his crew hasn’t given up yet. Once Picard gets rescued, he can put a radical plan into motion. Just when things seem hopeless, an old friend shows up to help out. Sadly, all of this seems to put a big strain on Picard, and it looks like his journey has come to an end. He gets to talk to an old friend, who tells him it might not be over yet, and they ask a big favor from him.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free
et in arcadia ego, part 2, star trek picard, tv show, science fiction, drama, patrick stewart, season 1, review, cbs all access

(c) CBS All Access

Star Trek: Picard ‘Et in Arcadia Ego’ part 2 is available now on CBS All Access. You can follow this show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.