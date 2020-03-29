Picard Comes up With a Radical Plan in ‘Et in Arcadia Ego’ Part 2

Picard works to prevent a war in ‘Et in Arcadia Ego’ part 2

Last time on Star Trek: Picard, this crew landed on a fascinating planet. It was almost entirely populated by synthetics, and run by the son of a great man. At first things were going great, until Soji learned what her true mission was. It looked like a war was looming, and Picard was unsure how to stop it. As this episode came to a close, a dangerous plan was put into motion. Now Picard tries to stop this war from happening in ‘Et in Arcadia Ego’ part 2. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is my thoughts on it.

You can read the premise for ‘Et in Arcadia Ego’ part 2 here:

A final confrontation on the synthetics’ homeworld, Coppelius, pits Picard and his team against the Romulans, as well as the synths who seek to safeguard their existence at all costs.

War is almost here in ‘Et in Arcadia Ego’ part 2. Picard feels hopeless to stop it, but his crew hasn’t given up yet. Once Picard gets rescued, he can put a radical plan into motion. Just when things seem hopeless, an old friend shows up to help out. Sadly, all of this seems to put a big strain on Picard, and it looks like his journey has come to an end. He gets to talk to an old friend, who tells him it might not be over yet, and they ask a big favor from him.

Star Trek: Picard 'Et in Arcadia Ego' part 2 is available now on CBS All Access.