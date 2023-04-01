Picard Feels They Are Running Out of Options in ‘Dominion’

Picard comes up with a risky plan in ‘Dominion’

Last time on Star Trek: Picard, we saw Picard ask an old friend for help. At first they refused because of the risk it might bring to their daughters. Yet after someone ends up doing something rash, it changes their mind about it. They agree to help some people break into a fortified place in the hopes it might shed some light on what was stolen from there. Once this small team makes it to the end of the place, they have a surprise reunion with someone. As this episode comes to a close, someone reveals what was stolen and it leaves this crew with more questions than answers. Now Picard comes up with a risky plan in ‘Dominion’. I was able to watch this episode and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the premise for ‘Dominion’ here:

Crippled, cornered, and out of options, Picard stages a gambit to trap Vadic and reveal her true motive – a gamble that puts the Titan in the crosshairs and forces Picard and Beverly to question every moral code they’ve ever held.

We see Seven having a conversation with an old friend at the start of this episode. When it turns out they aren’t who they claim to be, it looks like this crew is back at square one. Eager for some answers, Picard comes up with a risky plan. At first it seems to have worked, but their prisoner doesn’t reveal much about their plans. When an old adversary gets reactivated, the tables turn in favor of the enemy. As this episode comes to a close, it looks like the USS Titan might have a new captain.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Star Trek: Picard ‘Dominion’ is available now on Paramount Plus. You can follow this show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.