Picard Starts Getting a Crew Together in ‘The End is the Beginning’

This mission tries to get underway in ‘The End is the Beginning’

Last time on Star Trek: Picard, he tried to ask Starfleet for help with one last mission. Things didn’t end up going as planned, and it looked like this mission wasn’t moving forward anytime soon. This made him take a different route to get things going. As this episode came to a close he went to go see an old friend, and they might not have been happy to see him. Now he starts getting a crew together in ‘The End is the Beginning’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and this is my thoughts on it.

You can read the premise for ‘The End is the Beginning’ here:

Completely unaware of her special nature, Soji continues her work and captures the attention of the Borg cube research project’s executive director. After rehashing past events with a reluctant Raffi, Picard seeks others willing to join his search for Bruce Maddox, including pilot and former Starfleet officer Cristóbal Rios.

Picard tries to talk to an old friend in ‘The End is the Beginning’. He asks them a favor, but they aren’t in any rush to help him out. After they both lost their jobs, turns out this friend had a rough couple of years. Yet they do agree to help him out, but they want no part of it. Meanwhile we see Soji try to learn some information from someone, and she gets help from someone many fans might be familiar with. As this episode comes to a close it looks like this mission is finally getting started.

Star Trek: Picard 'The End is the Beginning' is available now on CBS All Access.