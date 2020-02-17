Picard Takes a Rather Risky Detour in ‘Absolute Candor’

Picard takes an unexpected detour in ‘Absolute Candor’

Last time on Star Trek: Picard, he was trying to get this mission started. He had a meeting with an old friend, and they weren’t happy to see him. Yet they did agree to help him find someone who could help. We also learned a bit about the mysterious Soji. As this episode came to a close it looked like this mission was finally moving forward. Now Picard takes a surprise detour in ‘Absolute Candor’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is my thoughts on it.

You can read the premise for ‘Absolute Candor’ here:

The crew’s journey to Freecloud takes a detour when Picard orders a stop at the planet Vashti, where Picard and Raffi relocated Romulan refugees 14 years earlier. Upon arrival, Picard reunites with Elnor, a young Romulan he befriended during the relocation. Meanwhile, Narek continues his attempts to learn more about Soji while Narissa’s impatience with his lack of progress grows.

Picard decides to take a small detour in ‘Absolute Candor’. It looks like a trip down memory lane, but right away it is clear things there are not how he remembered them. He is looking for help from old friends, who he hopes can protect him from the dangers ahead. Once someone recognizes him, things get bad real fast. Thanks to the surprise help from one friend, he gets away in one piece. As this episode comes to a close the whole crew get out of a sticky situation thanks to someone fans will recognize right away.

Star Trek: Picard ‘Absolute Candor’ is available now on CBS All Access. You can follow this show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.