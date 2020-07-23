Play the ‘Fly Me to the Moon’ Chords

—

Everybody loves the “Fly Me to the Moon” song. It was composed by Bart Howard in 1954 and was recorded by Kaye Ballard in the same year. It was initially named as “In Other Words”. However, in 1960 when Peggy Lee added this song in her album “Pretty Eyes” and sang it on “The Ed Sullivan Show”, the song caught on and become way more popular as “Fly Me to the Moon” than it was as “In Other Words”. That’s when Bart Howard was convinced by Peggy Lee to change the song’s name in 1963.

Since then many versions of this popular song have been released, and in 1958, Eydie Gorme included this song in her album, “Eydie in Love” which was nominated for Grammy Awards. However, its Joe Harnell’s instrumental version that won him a Grammy Award in 1963 as it was considered the “Best Performance by an Orchestra-for Dancing, taking the song to great heights.

In 1964, Frank Sinatra added this song in the album “It Might as Well Be Swing”. However, by the time Frank Sinatra recorded his version of the song, there were already more than 100 versions recorded. This proves the popularity of the song among the masses. Later on, this song was associated with NASA’s Apollo Space Program and was played on Apollo 10, while it orbited the Moon and Apollo 11 when it landed on the Moon. Also, in the movie “Space Cowboys, 2000, this evergreen song was used. The popularity of this song has always been high and is one of the most iconic songs of all time.

The Chords

If you are looking for the Fly Me To The Moon chords, you need not go any further. The chords are mentioned right below for anyone interested.

Fly me to the moon chords

Frank Sinatra

Am Dm7 G7 Cmaj7

Fly Me to the Moon, let me play among the stars,

F Dm E7 Am A7

Let me see what spring is like on Jupiter and Mars,

Dm7 G7 C Am

In other words, hold my hand!

Dm7 G7 C E

In other words, baby kiss me!

Am Dm7 G7 Cmaj7

Fill my heart with song, and let me sing forevermore

F Dm E Am A7

you are all I long for all I worship & adore

Dm7 G7 C Am E7

In other words, please be true!

Dm7 G7 Fm C

In other words, I love you.

Am Dm7 G7 Cmaj7 F Dm E Am Dm7 G7 Em A7 E7 Dm7 G7 C

Am Dm7 G7 Cmaj7

Fill my heart with song, and let me sing forevermore

F Dm E Am A7

you are all I long for all I worship & adore

Dm7 G7 C Am

In other words, please be true!

Dm7 G7

In other words

Dm7 G G7 C

In other words, I love you!

This song has continued to be associated with various movies from time to time, and one example of a film is the 2003 movie, “Down With Love”. The song “Fly Me to the Moon” chords were initially in a 3/4 time signature but was later modified by Quince Jones to 4/4 time signature making the tempo of the song more upbeat and energetic.

In recent times, a six years old Chinese girl sang this song in a home video during the 2020 pandemic, COVID-19. This song became National News when a group of Italian musicians discovered and edited the video by adding instrumental music to it. All this was done while being locked down in their respective homes and Bruno Zucchetti led this team.

