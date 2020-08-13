Many Players Try to Stay Dry in ‘You Just Got a Free Bath’

Many players hope to stay dry in ‘You Just Got a Free Bath’

Last time on Holey Moley, we saw some wacky players take these courses on. A superhero ended up doing something unexpected on Buns and Wieners, but it ended up working in their favor. Another player came on with a personal mantra that got them through to round two. On Diving Range a player took one more shot at getting on the green, and none of the judges were happy to see them again. As this episode came to a close, we saw the next champion of the season get crowned. Now this round of players tries to find a way to stay dry in ‘You Just Got a Free Bath’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the premise for ‘You Just Got a Free Bath’ here:

On this week’s installment of “Holey Moley,” one competitor who loves cats faces the ducks on Putter Ducky, going up against a contestant who is hoping to get further than her sister did in season one. Over on Uranus, one competitor gets his birthday wish as the planets align just in time for him to make impressive leaps across the galaxy. Back in the booth, commentator Rob Riggle, inspired by a contestant, tries his hand as a fitness influencer; and later, course pro Stephen Curry shares the inspiration behind fan-favorite Hole Number Two. Elsewhere, a 10-year NFL veteran faces off against a contestant known for her baking skills, who wins over Rob Riggle and Joe Tessitore with her homemade cookies.

The players fight hard not to get wet in ‘You Just Got a Free Bath’. Yet as they take these courses on, many find themselves falling in the water. One person finds a way to beat Uranus while another finds themselves getting all wet. Two players take on Slip N Putt, and have a hard time reaching the top. After a grueling match up, one of these players surprises everyone and gets a spot in round two. On Putt the Plank, both players have a rough time yet one pushes on and earns a spot in the final round. Then two players take on Dragon’s Breath, and after an amazing battle one becomes the next champion of the season. To learn more about Holey Moley click on this website.

Holey Moley ‘You Just Got a Free Bath’ airs tonight at 8/7 c on ABC. You can follow this show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.