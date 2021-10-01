Poe and BB-8 Crash Land on a Sith Planet in ‘Terrifying Tales’

3 spooky stories get told in ‘Terrifying Tales’

Since I was a kid I have been a Star Wars fan. The Lego Star Wars Holiday Special was well done and had plenty of clever throwbacks to previous movies. When I heard about Lego Star Wars Terrifying Tales I hoped I might get to watch it. I was able to get a screener for this special and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the plot for ‘Terrifying Tales’ here:

After the events of The Rise of Skywalker, Poe and BB-8 must make an emergency landing on the volcanic planet Mustafar where they meet the greedy and conniving Graballa the Hutt who has purchased Darth Vader's castle and is renovating it into the galaxy's first all-inclusive Sith-inspired luxury hotel. While waiting for his X-Wing to be repaired, Poe, BB-8, Graballa, and Dean venture deep into the mysterious castle with Vader's loyal servant, Vaneé. Along the way, Vaneé shares three creepy stories linked to ancient artifacts and iconic villains from across all eras of Star Wars. As Vaneé spins his tales and lures our heroes deeper into the shadowy underbelly of the castle, a sinister plan emerges. With the help of Dean, Poe and BB-8 will have to face their fears, stop an ancient evil from rising, and escape to make it back to their friends.

I had a great time watching this Halloween special. We see Poe and BB-8 crash on a mysterious looking planet. Once there they find Lord Vader’s old castle and see it is going through some changes. When they meet someone who once knew the sith lord they decide to tell Poe a few scary stories. Poe isn’t excited to hear them but as they go deeper into this place things only get weirder. After someone reveals their true plans it will be up to Poe and Dean to stop them. As this special comes to a close it looks like Poe and a Dean escape from this planet in one piece.

Lego Star Wars Terrifying Tales is available now on Disney Plus.