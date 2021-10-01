Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / A&E / Poe and BB-8 Crash Land on a Sith Planet in ‘Terrifying Tales’

Poe and BB-8 Crash Land on a Sith Planet in ‘Terrifying Tales’

While here they get to explore the castle of Lord Vader and are told 3 scary stories

by Leave a Comment

terrifying tales, star wars, lego, computer animated, halloween, review, disney plus

3 spooky stories get told in ‘Terrifying Tales’

Since I was a kid I have been a Star Wars fan. The Lego Star Wars Holiday Special was well done and had plenty of clever throwbacks to previous movies. When I heard about Lego Star Wars Terrifying Tales I hoped I might get to watch it. I was able to get a screener for this special and here is what I thought of it.

terrifying tales, star wars, lego, computer animated, halloween, review, disney plus

(c) Disney Plus

You can read the plot for ‘Terrifying Tales’ here:

After the events of The Rise of Skywalker, Poe and BB-8 must make an emergency landing on the volcanic planet Mustafar where they meet the greedy and conniving Graballa the Hutt who has purchased Darth Vader’s castle and is renovating it into the galaxy’s first all-inclusive Sith-inspired luxury hotel.

While waiting for his X-Wing to be repaired, Poe, BB-8, Graballa, and Dean venture deep into the mysterious castle with Vader’s loyal servant, Vaneé. Along the way, Vaneé shares three creepy stories linked to ancient artifacts and iconic villains from across all eras of Star Wars.

As Vaneé spins his tales and lures our heroes deeper into the shadowy underbelly of the castle, a sinister plan emerges. With the help of Dean, Poe and BB-8 will have to face their fears, stop an ancient evil from rising, and escape to make it back to their friends.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free
terrifying tales, star wars, lego, computer animated, halloween, review, disney plus

(c) Disney Plus

I had a great time watching this Halloween special. We see Poe and BB-8 crash on a mysterious looking planet. Once there they find Lord Vader’s old castle and see it is going through some changes. When they meet someone who once knew the sith lord they decide to tell Poe a few scary stories. Poe isn’t excited to hear them but as they go deeper into this place things only get weirder. After someone reveals their true plans it will be up to Poe and Dean to stop them. As this special comes to a close it looks like Poe and a Dean escape from this planet in one piece.

Lego Star Wars Terrifying Tales is available now on Disney Plus.

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
PinShares31

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x