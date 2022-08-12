Poppy and Friends Go On New Adventures in ‘Trollstopia’ Season 7

‘Trollstopia’ season 7 is available now on Hulu

I have had a great time watching Trollstopia. Each season we see these Trolls go on all kinds of amazing adventures. When I heard about Trollstopia season 7 I couldn’t wait to check it out. I was able to get screeners for season 7 and here is what I thought of them.

You can read the plot for Trollstopia season 7 here:

When Val’s vacation doesn’t go to plan and R&B’s pancake breakfast falls flat, Poppy and the Trolls get creative. And when Cloud Guy is accepted to Cloud College he embarks on a hunt to find a replacement to annoy Branch in his absence. But does one even exist?!

These Trolls go on all kinds of wild adventures this season. Tiny Diamond finds a new passion, and ask all of the Trolls help bringing a vision to life. Then we see Val plan a trip with her best friends and things take a bad turn fast. We also see Biggie check out a book from the library and two Trolls try to prevent them from finishing it because of the mega sad ending it has. As this season comes to a close it looks like one Troll will be leaving this place for a good while.

Trollstopia season 7 is available now on Hulu and Peacock.