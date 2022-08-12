Get Daily Email
Home / A&E / Poppy and Friends Go On New Adventures in ‘Trollstopia’ Season 7

Poppy and Friends Go On New Adventures in ‘Trollstopia’ Season 7

Prepare for more musical adventures in Trollstopia season 7 on Hulu and Peacock

‘Trollstopia’ season 7 is available now on Hulu

I have had a great time watching Trollstopia. Each season we see these Trolls go on all kinds of amazing adventures. When I heard about Trollstopia season 7 I couldn’t wait to check it out. I was able to get screeners for season 7 and here is what I thought of them.

You can read the plot for Trollstopia season 7 here:

When Val’s vacation doesn’t go to plan and R&B’s pancake breakfast falls flat, Poppy and the Trolls get creative. And when Cloud Guy is accepted to Cloud College he embarks on a hunt to find a replacement to annoy Branch in his absence. But does one even exist?!

These Trolls go on all kinds of wild adventures this season. Tiny Diamond finds a new passion, and ask all of the Trolls help bringing a vision to life. Then we see Val plan a trip with her best friends and things take a bad turn fast. We also see Biggie check out a book from the library and two Trolls try to prevent them from finishing it because of the mega sad ending it has. As this season comes to a close it looks like one Troll will be leaving this place for a good while.

Trollstopia season 7 is available now on Hulu and Peacock.

 

 

 

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

