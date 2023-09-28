A Powerful Evil Is Coming to France in ‘Castlevania Nocturne’ Season 1

A new adventure begins in ‘Castlevania Nocturne’ season 1

I really liked the Castlevania animated show. It had a ton of action, some violent moments but also told a really amazing story. We saw a small group come together to beat a powerful foe. Along the way these characters grew and changed in many ways. As this series came to a close, life for these characters was never going to be the same. Now a new adventure begins in Castlevania Nocturne season 1. I was able to get screeners for season 1 of this animated show and here is what I thought of them.

You can read the plot for Castlevania Nocturne season 1 here:

France, 1792 – the height of the French Revolution. In a remote part of western France, the counter-revolutionary aristocracy has forged an alliance with a terrifying Vampire Messiah, who promises to ‘eat the sun’ and unleash an army of vampires and night-creatures to crush the revolution and enslave humanity. Annette, a sorceress from the Caribbean, seeks out Richter Belmont, last descendant of the long-fabled family of vampire hunters, to lead the resistance.

We meet a young Richter at the start of this season, and see something terrible happen to someone they love. This moment changes them forever, and makes them lose something important. Years later we are in France, while the tension keeps building towards revolution. While this is going on, it seems a powerful vampire is on their way to enact a dastardly plan. Once it is discovered who is behind making terrible creatures, it shakes some characters to their very core. This only intensifies when someone finds out the identity of their father. When this deadly creature makes their plan a reality, it takes everyone by surprise. Yet just when all seems lost, someone unexpected shows up to even the odds. As this season comes to a close, it is clear this story is far from over.

Castlevania Nocturne season 1 is available now on Netflix.