Home / A&E / A Powerful Evil Entity Gets Released in ‘Samurai Rabbit’ Season 1

A Powerful Evil Entity Gets Released in ‘Samurai Rabbit’ Season 1

A teenage rabbit arrives in a new town and accidentally releases a powerful monster

samurai rabbit, tv show, computer animated, action, season 1, review, netflix

A new adventure begins on ‘Samurai Rabbit’ season 1

Since I was a kid, I have loved the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. I have watched almost all of the movies and TV shows. When I heard about Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles I couldn’t wait to check it out. I was able to get screeners for season 1 of this show and here is my thoughts on it.

samurai rabbit, the usagi chronicles, tv show, computer animated, action, season 1, review, netflix

(c) Netflix

You can read the plot for Samurai Rabbit The Usagi Chronicles season 1 here:

An impulsive, samurai-wannabe rabbit and his new warrior friends join forces to protect their city from monsters, ninjas, gang members and evil aliens.

samurai rabbit, the usagi chronicles, tv show, computer animated, action, season 1, review, netflix

(c) Netflix

I had an absolute blast watching season 1 of this show. We see a young rabbit arrive in the big city hoping to make a lifetime dream a reality. Once this rabbit ends up releasing an ancient creature, they are given an important mission. While this season moves along some secrets come to the surface. We also see these characters change and grow in many ways. As this season comes to a close it looks like a new threat might be coming to this city.

samurai rabbit, the usagi chronicles, tv show, computer animated, action, season 1, review, netflix

(c) Netflix

Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles season 1 is available now on Netflix.

 

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

