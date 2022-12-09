A Powerful Foe is Back in ‘Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again’

A powerful foe is back in ‘Kahmunrah Rises Again’

I enjoyed each of the Night at the Museum films. Each one told an amazing story and took audiences on some thrilling adventures. When I heard about Kahmunrah Rises Again I hoped I might get a chance to check it out. I was able to get a screener for this animated movie and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the plot for Kahmunrah Rises Again here:

Nick Daley’s summer gig as night watchman at the museum is a challenging job for a high school student, but he is following in his father’s footsteps and is determined not to let him down. Luckily, he is familiar with the museum’s ancient tablet that brings everything to life when the sun goes down and is happy to see his old friends, including Jedediah, Octavius, and Sacagawea, when he arrives. But when the maniacal ruler Kahmunrah escapes with plans to unlock the Egyptian underworld and free its Army of the Dead, it is up to Nick to stop the demented overlord and save the museum once and for all.

Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again gets 6/10. This is an okay film, but it wasn’t amazing either. The story had its slow moments, and the villains seemed tame at times. We do see Nick learn some lessons along the way, ones that do change him for the better. As this film comes to a close life for Nick is never going to be the same.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again is available now on Disney Plus.