A Powerful Goddess has Returned in ‘Gods and Monsters’

It is up to Layla and Marc to find some way to stop them from causing all kinds of chaos

A powerful threat has returned in ‘Gods and Monsters’

Last time on Moon Knight, Marc and Steven found out where they were. To be admitted to a wonderful place they would have to take a trip into the past. Marc wasn’t thrilled about this and yet Steven couldn’t wait to do it. Along the way some tough truths came to the surface. As this episode came to a close it looked like someone might be gone forever. Now a powerful goddess has returned in ‘Gods and Monsters’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is what I thought of it.

gods and monsters, moon knight, tv show, marvel, fantasy, action, review, disney plus

(c) Disney Plus

You can read the premise for ‘Gods and Monsters’ here:

As Moon Knight joins the fray, Marc, Steven and Khonshu must work together to stop Ammit.

gods and monsters, moon knight, tv show, marvel, fantasy, action, review, disney plus

(c) Disney Plus

Harrow is ready to bring Ammit back at the start of this episode. With Marc and Steven gone, Layla may have to make a drastic move to stop them. After Marc makes a tough choice it looks like they may be back to help after all. Layla releases someone which gives them a chance to stop this grave threat. Once this is done it looks like Marc and Steven may finally get a chance at a normal life. Yet as this episode comes to a close it seems their adventure is far from over.

gods and monsters, moon knight, tv show, marvel, fantasy, action, review, disney plus

(c) Disney Plus

Moon Knight ‘Gods and Monsters’ is available now on Disney Plus. You can follow this show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

