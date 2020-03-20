Preparations for a Big Day Begins in ‘Mothers and Daughters’

Eddie tries to get some answers in ‘Mothers and Daughters’

Last time on A Million Little Things, the gang had a special dinner to remember someone they lost one year ago. Some of them had dreams about them, and they weren’t that easy to figure out. It made Delilah and Gary realize something, while it just left Eddie with more questions than answers. As this episode came to a close Katherine asked Eddie to renew their vows together. Now preparations for the big day begin in ‘Mothers and Daughters’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is my thoughts on it.

You can read the premise for ‘Mothers and Daughters’ here:

Eddie becomes obsessed with trying to resolve mistakes from his past, and Shelly and Delilah both take on planning a baby shower for Regina as Eve gives her and Rome shocking news. Meanwhile, Maggie’s new venture has her rethinking her relationship with Gary.

Katherine begins preparations for a big day in ‘Mothers and Daughters’. She feels a bit overwhelmed because she is also trying to get her office started at the same time. Delilah and Maggie help throw a baby shower for Regina, and her mom shows up to help. When Eve shows up, Regina’s mom is a little surprised. Meanwhile Eddie goes on a trek with his sister to try to get answers about a tragic event from his past. As this episode comes to a close Eve gives Rome and Regina some shocking news. To learn more about A Million Little Things click on this website.

A Million Little Things airs Thursdays at 10/ 9 c on ABC. You can follow this show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.