Preparations Are Made for One Last Mission in ‘Maps and Legends’

Picard asks a big favor from Starfleet in ‘Maps and Legends’

Last time on Star Trek: Picard, we get to see what this famous admiral has been up to these last few decades. Life seems peaceful, but there are reasons they left Starfleet. When a mysterious woman asks for help, he tries to do all he can to help her. After something awful happens, he fears the mission is over before it could even begin. Yet as this episode comes to a close he finds out someone else might need his help. Now he starts preparing for one more mission in ‘Maps and Legends’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the premise for ‘Maps and Legends’ here:

Picard begins investigating the mystery of Dahj as well as what her very existence means to the Federation. Without Starfleet’s support, Picard is left leaning on others for help, including Dr. Agnes Jurati and an estranged former colleague, Raffi Musiker. Meanwhile, hidden enemies are also interested in where Picard’s search for the truth about Dahj will lead.

Picard begins to prepare for one more mission in ‘Maps and Legends’. At first he makes a request of Starfleet, but things don’t go as planned. Then he decides he will have to take other measures to get this mission started. Meanwhile he tries to find out all he can about whoever killed Dahj. We also get to learn a bit about her mysterious twin sister. As this episode comes to a close Picard meets up with an old friend, one who isn’t exactly happy to see him.

Star Trek: Picard ‘Maps and Legends’ is available now on CBS All Access. You can follow this show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.