Prepare for Lots of Bloody Violence in ‘Crossing Swords’ Season 1

Get ready for a wild ride in ‘Crossing Swords’ season 1

I have watched my share of stop motion animated shows. Shaun the Sheep Adventures from Mossy Bottom was a great show. It continued the tales of this sheep and his friends and also added some modern elements to this series. Both of the Shaun the Sheep movies were a lot of fun to watch, and had something for fans of all ages to enjoy. When I heard about Crossing Swords I was hoping I would get to watch it. I was able to get screeners for season 1 and here is my thoughts on it.

You can read the plot for Crossing Swords season 1 here:

Patrick is a good hearted peasant who lands a coveted squire position at the royal castle however his dream job quickly turns into a nightmare when he learns his beloved kingdom is run by a hornet’s nest of horny monarchs, crooks and charlatans. Even worse, Patrick’s valor made him the black sheep in his family, and now his criminal siblings have returned to make his life hell. War, murder, full frontal nudity—who knew brightly colored peg people led such exciting lives?

Season 1 of this show delivered a wacky good time. We saw Patrick face all kinds of monsters, and a few he was able to help out in some way. Seeing the dark side of the royal family certainly made his job a heck of a lot tougher. Yet as this season moved along he refused to let it stop him from doing his job. As the season came to a close, he learned the true identity of an assassin, and it changed his views of this person forever. If you enjoy crazy animated shows, then this is one you will want to check out.

Crossing Swords season 1 premieres on Hulu tomorrow. You can follow this show on Facebook and Instagram.