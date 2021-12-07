Prepare for More Exciting Adventures in ‘Go Dog Go’ Season 2

The adventures get more exciting in ‘Go Dog Go’ season 2

Go Dog Go season 1 was interesting. This show had a bit of a slow start, but got better around the middle of the season. The songs were okay and the characters were easy to like. When I heard this show got a season 2 I hoped it would be good. I was able to get screeners for season 2 and here is what I thought of them.

You can read the plot for Go Dog Go season 2 here:

Tag Barker and Scooch Pooch are off to the races for more adventures in Pawston! See them compete in their first race as Race Cadets and rally the community to organize an unforgettable 100th birthday celebration for the city of Pawston. But no matter how far and fast they travel, Tag and Scooch are often reminded that it’s friends and family that truly make their community go.

I enjoyed this season much more than the last one. The stories were stronger and the whole season led up to one important celebration for this small town. We got to learn about the history of Pawston and how it came to be. Tag and Scooch are there to do everything they can to make this a memorable celebration. As the season comes to a close someone shows up who makes this occasion extra special.

Go Dog Go season 2 is available now on Netflix.