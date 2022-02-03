Get Daily Email
Home / A&E / Prepare for More High Flying Adventures on ‘Heroes of the Sky’ Season 2

Prepare for More High Flying Adventures on ‘Heroes of the Sky’ Season 2

Join these friends for more amazing adventures on season 2 of this show

heroes of the sky, rescue riders, tv show, computer animated, adventure, season 2, review, peacock

The adventures continue on ‘Heroes of the Sky’ season 2

I loved all of the How to Train Your Dragon movies. Each one told an amazing story and was a blast to watch unfold. The holidays specials have been great and tell the next chapter of these stories. So far Rescue Riders has been a great show that tells its own fascinating story. Get ready for more adventures in Heroes of the Sky season 2. I was able to get screeners for this season and here is my thoughts on them.

heroes of the sky, rescue riders, tv show, computer animated, adventure, season 2, review, peacock

(c) Peacock

You can read the plot for Heroes of the Sky season 2 here:

Dak, Leyla and the Rescue Riders are ready for all new high-flying adventures as Burple finds his strength and becomes “The Incredible Burple” and Haggis goes missing! But when the gang discovers new dragons – a Relentless Rainbow Horn named Sparkle, a Stinkwing with a powerful smell, and fast-flying dragons called Zommerangs – they will have to work together to courageously defend Huttsgalor like never before!

heroes of the sky, rescue riders, tv show, computer animated, adventure, season 2, review, peacock

(c) Peacock

These friends meet more new dragons this season. One seems to be perfect but in reality they try to put a devious plan into motion. Then they meet a dragon who has a strong stench and these friends try to find some way to help them get rid of it. Next they meet a small gang of dragons who are insanely fast. As this season comes to a close Huttsgalor faces a terrible crisis from some familiar foes.

heroes of the sky, rescue riders, tv show, computer animated, adventure, season 2, review, peacock

(c) Peacock

Rescue Riders: Heroes of the Sky season 2 is available now on Peacock.

 

 

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

