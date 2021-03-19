Prepare for More Musical Adventures in ‘Trollstopia’ Season 2

Get ready for more musical adventures in Trollstopia season 2

I really enjoyed both Trolls movies. They told good stories and took viewers on exciting musical adventures. Trolls The Beat Goes On was also a good show that took these friends on lots of wild adventures. In Trolls World Tour we found out there were other tribes out there, and in the end we saw them all come together in peace. Now Trollstopia tells the next chapter in this amazing series. I was able to get screeners for season 2 of this show and here is what I thought of them.

You can read the plot for Trollstopia season 2 here:

Friendships between the tribes are stronger than ever with the arrival of “Pal-entine’s Day” and the help of the new Metroll train station, connecting all of the neighborhoods together. But when Chaz, a smooth jazz troll arrives, Poppy realizes she accidentally excluded an entire tribe from TrollsTopia and must do everything she can to make her new friends feel at home.

I had a lot of fun watching season 2 of this show. Things in this village seem to be going great, until Poppy realizes she excluded someone. The whole village helps her correct this mistake, but things with this new arrival may not be all they seem to be. As this season moves along insecurities come to the surface more than once for different Trolls in this village, but their friends are always there to help them get through it. Fans of the Trolls films will want to check this show out.

Trollstopia season 2 is available now on Hulu. You can follow this show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.