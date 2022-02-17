Get Daily Email
The Good Men Project

Prepare for More Wild Adventures on 'Trollstopia' Season 6

Prepare for More Wild Adventures on ‘Trollstopia’ Season 6

Join Poppy and friends as they go on more exciting adventures this season

trollstopia, tv show, animated, comedy, musical, season 6, review, hulu

Join Poppy and friends for more adventures in ‘Trollstopia’ season 6

I enjoyed both of the Trolls movies. Each one told a touching tale and was full of amazing songs. Trolls: The Beat Goes On was a show that did a great job telling the continuing adventures of this unique village. So far Trollstopia has been a fun show to watch which tells the next chapter in this series. When I heard a season 6 was coming I couldn’t wait to watch it. I was able to get screeners for this season and here is my thoughts on them.

trollstopia, tv show, animated, musical, comedy, season 6, review, hulu

(c) Hulu

You can read the plot for Trollstopia season 6 here:

The trolls are back with an abundance of hugs, fun and cupcakes to share! Poppy accidentally offends a Cloudwhale, R&B’s Funk ship needs fixing, and Branch’s nickname just doesn’t seem to fit. Even a bubble storm pops its way through town! But with a little bit of glitter and a trolls-tastic attitude, any sticky situation can be something to celebrate.

trollstopia, tv show, animated, musical, comedy, season 6, review, hulu

(c) Hulu

I had a great time watching these episodes. The season starts with Poppy upsetting a mysterious creature and going on a journey to make things right. Then Rock Hollow faces a crisis and Poppy recruits some friends to help avert it. Next Branch decides he wants a nickname and goes to extremes to get the perfect one. As this season comes to a close we see someone take a trip to the past to right a past wrong.

trollstopia, tv show, animated, musical, comedy, season 6, review, hulu

(c) Hulu

Trollstopia season 6 is available now on Hulu and Peacock. You can follow this show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

 

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

