Prepare for More Wild Adventures on ‘Trollstopia’ Season 6

Join Poppy and friends for more adventures in ‘Trollstopia’ season 6

I enjoyed both of the Trolls movies. Each one told a touching tale and was full of amazing songs. Trolls: The Beat Goes On was a show that did a great job telling the continuing adventures of this unique village. So far Trollstopia has been a fun show to watch which tells the next chapter in this series. When I heard a season 6 was coming I couldn’t wait to watch it. I was able to get screeners for this season and here is my thoughts on them.

You can read the plot for Trollstopia season 6 here:

The trolls are back with an abundance of hugs, fun and cupcakes to share! Poppy accidentally offends a Cloudwhale, R&B’s Funk ship needs fixing, and Branch’s nickname just doesn’t seem to fit. Even a bubble storm pops its way through town! But with a little bit of glitter and a trolls-tastic attitude, any sticky situation can be something to celebrate.

I had a great time watching these episodes. The season starts with Poppy upsetting a mysterious creature and going on a journey to make things right. Then Rock Hollow faces a crisis and Poppy recruits some friends to help avert it. Next Branch decides he wants a nickname and goes to extremes to get the perfect one. As this season comes to a close we see someone take a trip to the past to right a past wrong.

Trollstopia season 6 is available now on Hulu and Peacock. You can follow this show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.