Prepare for Wild Adventures in ‘Epic Tales of Captain Underpants in Space’

Visit fascinating worlds in ‘Epic Tales of Captain Underpants in Space’

Last season on Epic Tales of Captain Underpants, these best friends were headed to summer camp. Sadly, they ended up going to separate camps. Yet they refused to let this setback ruin their fun. Some wild things happened, but in the end it was a summer to remember. Now join them for an out of this world adventure in Epic Tales of Captain Underpants in Space. I was able to watch screeners of this season and here is what I thought of them.

You can read the plot for Epic Tales of Captain Underpants in Space here:

When the space agency P.O.O.P.S.I.E holds a contest to send one lucky school on a field trip to space, George and Harold ensure that Jerome Horowitz Elementary is chosen. Soon, the school is transformed into a “school-ship” and the kids and Captain Underpants are launched into space where they quickly discover their mission is not what it seems.​

Join these friends for their wildest adventure yet in Epic Tales of Captain Underpants in Space. At first, things seem to be totally awesome. Yet they quickly realize there is more to this mission than meets the eye. While this season moves along, they get to visits some fascinating worlds. They also face some truly dangerous aliens. As an invasion on Earth is looming, these friends find a way to stop it and save the day once again. If you have enjoyed the previous season of this show, then you won’t want to miss this one.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Epic Tales of Captain Underpants in Space is available now on Netflix. You can follow this show on Facebook.