Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / A&E / Prepare for Wild Adventures in ‘Epic Tales of Captain Underpants in Space’

Prepare for Wild Adventures in ‘Epic Tales of Captain Underpants in Space’

Join this school as they embark on an adventure unlike any they have ever been on before

by Leave a Comment

epic tales of captain underpants in space, tv show, adventure, comedy, season 4, review, dreamworks animation, netflix

Visit fascinating worlds in ‘Epic Tales of Captain Underpants in Space’

Last season on Epic Tales of Captain Underpants, these best friends were headed to summer camp. Sadly, they ended up going to separate camps. Yet they refused to let this setback ruin their fun. Some wild things happened, but in the end it was a summer to remember.  Now join them for an out of this world adventure in Epic Tales of Captain Underpants in Space. I was able to watch screeners of this season and here is what I thought of them.

epic tales of captain underpants in space, tv show, animated, adventure, comedy, season 4, review, dreamworks animation, netflix

(c) Netflix

You can read the plot for Epic Tales of Captain Underpants in Space here:

When the space agency P.O.O.P.S.I.E holds a contest to send one lucky school on a field trip to space, George and Harold ensure that Jerome Horowitz Elementary is chosen. Soon, the school is transformed into a “school-ship” and the kids and Captain Underpants are launched into space where they quickly discover their mission is not what it seems.​

captain underpants in space, tv show, animated, adventure, comedy, season 4, review, dreamworks animation, netflix

(c) Netflix

Join these friends for their wildest adventure yet in Epic Tales of Captain Underpants in Space. At first, things seem to be totally awesome. Yet they quickly realize there is more to this mission than meets the eye. While this season moves along, they get to visits some fascinating worlds. They also face some truly dangerous aliens. As an invasion on Earth is looming, these friends find a way to stop it and save the day once again. If you have enjoyed the previous season of this show, then you won’t want to miss this one.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free
epic tales of captain underpants in space, tv show, animated, adventure, comedy, season 4, review, dreamworks animation, netflix

(c) Netflix

Epic Tales of Captain Underpants in Space is available now on Netflix. You can follow this show on Facebook.

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

0 0 vote
Article Rating
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x