Home / A&E / Pup and Dragon Go on a Zany Adventure in ‘How to Catch an Elf’

Pup and Dragon Go on a Zany Adventure in ‘How to Catch an Elf’

Together these two friends try to come up with some way to capture an elusive helper

how to catch an elf, pup and dragon, children's fiction, alice walstead, net galley, review, sourcebooks kids

A wild tale gets told in ‘How to Catch an Elf’

I have read a good amount of children’s fiction lately. No two are alike and each one has taken me on an amazing adventure. When I heard about Pup and Dragon: How To Catch An Elf I hoped I would get a chance to read it. I was able to get a digital copy of this book and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the plot for How To Catch An Elf here:

Pup has boundless energy and endless optimism; Dragon is cool and thoughtful but always up for adventure … together, they are best friends who are always there for one another. In their first adventure, they are trying to catch one of Santa’s little helpers–only Dragon has no idea what a Santa is let alone an elf.

I had a hard time putting this book down. We meet two friends who decide to capture an Elf on Christmas Eve. Pup is willing to help Dragon, although they are not too excited about doing this at first. Along the way, we see them try a few different way to capture one. They all fail, but as this story comes to a close Dragon learns a good lesson. Some kids will have a lot of fun reading this book.

Pup and Dragon: How To Catch An Elf is out now. You can order this book on Amazon and at Barnes and Noble.

 

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

