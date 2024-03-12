‘Quentin Tarantino: A Graphic Biography’ Is Available Now

‘Quentin Tarantino: A Graphic Biography’ is out now

Over the years, I have seen some of Quentin Tarantino’s films. They are certainly different and some have taken me on an action packed adventure. When I heard about a graphic novel about their life, I was hoping I would get to read it. I was able to get a digital copy of this graphic novel and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the plot for this graphic novel here:

From the set of 1993’s Pulp Fiction, to a bar room meeting with Robert Rodriguez and an inspirational lunch with Leonardo di Caprio, this unique graphic novel takes us across a series of Hollywood-inspired vignettes covering the movie-obsessed life and career of one of modern cinema’s greatest filmmakers – Quentin Tarantino. Join the conversation as Tarantino talks John Travolta into starring in Pulp Fiction, find out about the inspiration for his earliest screenplays and learn about Tarantino’s obsessive childhood growing up in California.

This was a really fun graphic novel to read. The narrative style was unexpected, but helped make reading it more interesting. We see this tale unfold through some of the movies they have made over the years. Along the way, we learn more about this talented director. As this graphic novel comes to a close, it becomes apparent this director isn’t out of ideas yet.

Quentin Tarantino: A Graphic Biography is out now. You can order this graphic novel on Amazon, at Barnes and Noble and on Bookshop.