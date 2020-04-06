Rabbit Makes Some Quick Judgements in ‘Attack of the Snack’

A new animal lands in the forest in ‘Attack of the Snack’

I had a lot of fun reading Pest in the Nest. It was the first Rabbit and Bear book I read, and it was fun getting to know these characters. They were different in many ways, but always found a way to help each other out. When I heard about Attack of the Snack I was hoping I would get to read it. I was able to get a digital copy of this book and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the plot for Attack of the Snack here:

SPLASH! A Mysterious Thing lands in Rabbit and Bear’s peaceful summer lake. Is it exciting, or terrifying? Is it a tiny fluffy owl, or a huge hungry monster? And has Rabbit finally met a creature with worse habits than himself? Rabbit’s SURE he can solve this mystery. But when he accidentally turns the Best Day Ever into the Worst Day Ever, he needs Bear’s help…

I had a lot of fun reading this book. When a new animal crash lands in the lake, Rabbit fears the worst. Once he finds out what it is, he assumes it is dangerous and needs to be locked up. He gets some of the other animals behind this plan, and ends up making some harsh judgements about them. When this animal finally speaks, turns out it means no harm to any of them. If you liked the last Rabbit and Bear book, then you will want to check this one out.

Rabbit and Bear: Attack of the Snack comes out tomorrow. You can pre-order this book on Amazon and at Barnes and Noble.