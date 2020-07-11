Read This Tale in a Whole New Way in ‘Pride and Prejudice’

‘Pride and Prejudice’ gets told in a brand new way

I have read a few of Jane Austen’s novels. Pride and Prejudice is one I have read before, but it was many years ago. Now it is being told in a clever new way. I was able to get a digital copy of this version and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the plot for Pride and Prejudice here:

Mrs. Bennet is desperate to find rich husbands for her daughters, so the arrival of a charming new neighbour is welcome indeed. Sadly, the friend he brings with him is not. Mr. Darcy seems to have even more pride than money. Nobody likes him – least of all Elizabeth Bennet. But not everyone is who they seem.

It was fun getting to read a new version of this story. The illustrations were very good, and although shorter this version still flowed pretty well. It felt a bit like an abridged take on this tale, but that wasn’t a bad thing. Although this version may not be for everyone, some kids are sure to have a lot of fun reading it.

Pride and Prejudice is out now. You can order this book on Amazon and at Barnes and Noble.