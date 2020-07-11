Get Daily Email
Home / A&E / Read This Tale in a Whole New Way in ‘Pride and Prejudice’

Read This Tale in a Whole New Way in ‘Pride and Prejudice’

A simpler version of this famous story is now available

pride and prejudice, children's fiction, middle grade, gemma barder, net galley, review, Sweet Cherry Publishing

‘Pride and Prejudice’ gets told in a brand new way

I have read a few of Jane Austen’s novels. Pride and Prejudice is one I have read before, but it was many years ago. Now it is being told in a clever new way. I was able to get a digital copy of this version and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the plot for Pride and Prejudice here:

Mrs. Bennet is desperate to find rich husbands for her daughters, so the arrival of a charming new neighbour is welcome indeed. Sadly, the friend he brings with him is not. Mr. Darcy seems to have even more pride than money. Nobody likes him – least of all Elizabeth Bennet. But not everyone is who they seem.

It was fun getting to read a new version of this story. The illustrations were very good, and although shorter this version still flowed pretty well. It felt a bit like an abridged take on this tale, but that wasn’t a bad thing. Although this version may not be for everyone, some kids are sure to have a lot of fun reading it.

Pride and Prejudice is out now. You can order this book on Amazon and at Barnes and Noble.

 

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

