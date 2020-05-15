The Rebellion Takes on Horde Prime in ‘She-Ra’ Season 5

Horde Prime has made it to Etheria in ‘She-Ra’ season 5

Last season on She-Ra and the Princesses of Power, We saw Glimmer become queen of Bright Moon. This was a big change for her, but thankfully her friends were they to help her out. Catra also had a new role, one that meant bad things for the Rebellion. The looming threat of Horde Prime coming also put the Princess Alliance on edge. The discovery of a new weapon seemed to be a good thing, but in the end forced Adora to make a difficult choice. Now Horde Prime has made it to Etheria in She-Ra and the Princesses of Power season 5. I was able to watch screeners for ten episodes of this season, and here is what I thought of them.

You can read the premise for She-Ra and the Princesses of Power season 5 here:

The ruthless Horde Prime has arrived and without the Sword of Protection and She-Ra, the Rebellion are facing their toughest challenge yet. In this epic conclusion unexpected adversaries are confronted and relationships are tested, broken and changed forever. Will Adora and the Princesses of Power be able to save their planet? Or will the universe succumb to the evil might of Horde Prime before love can conquer hate?

A powerful threat has reached Etheria in the final season of She-Ra and the Princesses of Power. The Rebellion is faced with taking on this enemy without the aid of someone important. Adora tries her best to help, but does feel weaker than last season. They also must come together to find some way to rescue Glimmer. Yet as this season moves along they will gain new allies, and Adora will find a way to use a power she thought was gone for good. Horde Prime also proves to be their toughest foe yet, and the discovery of something might be their only hope of stopping Horde Prime for good.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

The Final season of She-Ra and the Princesses of Power is available now on Netflix. You can follow this show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.