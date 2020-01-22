Get Daily Email
Return to This Crazy Place in 'Zombieland: Double Tap'

Return to This Crazy Place in ‘Zombieland: Double Tap’

This hilarious sequel is making its way to Blu-Ray loaded with tons of bonus content

by

double tap, zombieland, comedy, sequel, blu-ray, review, sony pictures

See more of this crazy place in ‘Zombieland: Double Tap’

I really enjoyed Zombieland. It wasn’t your average Zombie movie, had a talented cast and told a great story. When a sequel was announced I wasn’t surprised at all. Now Zombieland: Double Tap is coming to Blu-Ray. I was able to get a review copy and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the plot for Zombieland Double Tap here:

Set one decade after the events of the first film, this sequel finds Tallahassee, Columbus, Little Rock, and Wichita working together as a well-oiled, zombie-killing machine with a new home in the now-vacant White House. These four slayers must face off against the many new kinds of zombies that have evolved since the first movie, as well as some new human survivors. But most of all, they have to face the growing pains of their own snarky, makeshift family.

I was glad to watch Zombieland: Double Tap again. This sequel did a wonderful job continuing the story from the last one, and was a ton of fun to watch. ‘The Dopplegangers’ had some of the cast and crew talk about what it was like doing this scene together. ‘Making Babylon’ reveals the work put in to bringing this place to life and what the cast thought about it. There were also some funny extended bloopers and outtakes as well as a few good alternate and extended scenes. If you liked the first movie then you will want to check this one out.

Zombieland: Double Tap is available now on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-Ray and DVD. You can follow this film on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

