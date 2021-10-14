Rita ends up in the past on ‘1917 Patrol’

Last time on Doom Patrol, someone gave the team a weird mission. They were asked to seek some people out and hopefully find some answers. Things took a weird turn almost immediately once they entered a strange looking fog. Each member saw something different but none of them enjoyed what they saw. Jane and Kay ended up in a sweet shop where things weren’t as they appeared to be. Rita stayed home and hoped to get some answers of her own. As this episode came to a close Rita made a bold decision. Now Rita finds herself in the past on ‘1917 Patrol’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the premise for ‘1917 Patrol’ here:

Plunged back in time, Rita attempts to navigate the Bureau of Normalcy with help from an oddly familiar group. Meanwhile, Jane gives Kay her first taste of freedom, while Larry finds closure with his son.

Rita has returned to the past at the start of this episode. Sadly she has no idea what her name is or who she is. Agents from the Bureau of Normalcy show up and have a few questions for her. When she is unable to answer any of them, they decide to bring her in. Once Rita arrives there she runs into a familiar group of people who help her out immensely. Meanwhile Cliff has discovered online entertainment and he is taking it a tad too far. While this is going on Larry has an important chat with his son. Jane meanwhile decides to give Kay a bit of freedom and the others aren’t too thrilled about it. Yet the day ends up going better than any of them expected it to. As this episode comes to a close Rita makes a big decision.

Doom Patrol ‘1917 Patrol’ is available now on HBO Max. You can follow this show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.