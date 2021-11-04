Rita Informs the Team of her Plan in ‘Evil Patrol’

Rita tells the team of her plan in ‘Evil Patrol’

Last time on Doom Patrol, the team got pulled into a mysterious fog again. Inside each of them were taken to a painful memory from their past. At first things didn’t seem all that bad, but it got worse after each member got trapped in this memory. While this was going on Rita brought the subconscious versions of them together for a chat. Eventually each member got to meet their subconscious selves and this helped them reveal a difficult truth to the team. As this episode came to a close Rita found herself face to face with an old adversary. Now Rita tells the team of her plan in ‘Evil Patrol’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is my thoughts on it.

You can read the premise for ‘Evil Patrol’ here:

With Madame Rouge vying for her old spot in the Brotherhood of Evil, the Doom Patrol brace themselves for their impending visit.

Rita gets to have a chat with an old adversary at the start of this episode. Harsh words are said between them but soon this conversation comes to an end. Vic returns to the mansion and the team is surprised by his new look. Rita tries to let the team know of her plan but none of them seem that interested in it. After a strong foe shows up the team tries to work together to stop them. As this episode comes to a close the team is on their way to stop this enemy once and for all.

