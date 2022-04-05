Get Daily Email
Ronny Chieng Delivers a Lot of Laughs in 'Speakeasy'

Ronny Chieng Delivers a Lot of Laughs in ‘Speakeasy’

Ronny returns for his second stand up special available now on Netflix

Ronny Chieng tells some great jokes in ‘Speakeasy’

I enjoyed Ronny Chieng’s first Netflix stand up special. It was different from the usual comedy I will watch but it had me laughing just the same. When I heard about Speakeasy I hoped I might get the chance to watch it. I was able to get a screener for this stand up special and here is what I thought of it.

(c) Netflix

You can read the plot for Speakeasy here:

With a unique blend of intelligence, rage and physicality, Ronny shares his take on the pandemic, race relations, cancel culture and stories from his experiences as an international touring comic.

(c) Netflix

I had a lot of fun watching this stand up special. The jokes were clever and put a unique spin on recent events. The laughs pretty much were consistent for me throughout this special and showed some new sides of this comedian. If you enjoyed Ronny Chieng’s last stand up special then you won’t want to miss this one.

(c) Netflix

Ronny Chieng ‘Speakeasy’ is available now on Netflix. You can follow this comedian on Facebook and Twitter.

 

 

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

