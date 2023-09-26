‘Ruby Gillman Teenage Kraken’ is out now on Blu-Ray

I have enjoyed most of the films Dreamworks Animation has made lately. Bad Guys was a lot of fun and told a pretty action packed story. Puss in Puss: The Last Wish took viewers on a magical adventure and was a blast to watch unfold. When I heard about Ruby Gillman Teenage Kraken I couldn’t wait to check it out. I was able to get a review copy of this movie and here is what I thought of it.

Dive into the turbulent waters of high school with this heartwarming action comedy about a shy teenager who discovers that she’s part of a legendary royal lineage of mythical sea krakens and that her destiny, in the depths of the oceans, is bigger than she ever dreamed. Learning to be an all-powerful sea creature while hiding among humans is hard enough for Ruby, but to make matters worse, her super popular new bestie, Chelsea, is secretly a mermaid! Mermaids have been battling the Krakens for eons to rule the ocean, but Chelsea has come to land to finally put an end to that conflict. However, when Chelsea double-crosses her, Ruby will ultimately need to embrace who she is and GO BIG to protect those she loves most.

I had a good time watching this film. There is action, comedy and some good dramatic moments. Along the way we see Ruby and her family come together to stop a powerful foe. Once this tale comes to a close, life in this small town will never be the same. ‘Meet the Gillman Cast’ had the cast and crew talking about how much fun they had working on this film. ‘The Kraken: Myth or Monster’ took a look at some of the legends of this mythical creature and how the crew used them to shape their version in this movie. ‘Super Sea Girl Besties’ showed all the talented women that helped bring this film to life.

Ruby Gillman Teenage Kraken is out now on Blu-Ray and DVD.