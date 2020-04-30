Ryn Finds Some Mermaids who Need Help in ‘The Island’

Ryn finds mermaids who are scared and afraid in ‘The Island’

Last time on Siren, Ryn came to land to have her friends help her become a good mom. She had a new child to look after, and wasn’t sure where to begin. They tried to help her out the best they could, but in the end she had a tough choice to make. Now she finds some mermaids who need help in ‘The Island’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and this is my thoughts on it.

You can read the premise for ‘The Island’ here:

Ryn discovers a refuge of injured mermaids that escaped Tia’s violent takeover. Ben and Xander get caught in a battle with Tia’s troops. Maddie feeds Robb half-truths to secure his discretion. Ted explores his family lineage.

Ryn returns to the water and finds that things there are getting worse in ‘The Island’. She finds two of her tribe dead, and she has a good idea who is behind it. While following a wounded mermaid, she finds an island where some of her people are scared and afraid. She asks Xander and Ben for help getting them to safety. Tia uses this as an opportunity to try and take them all down. Some blood is shed, but in the end Ryn gets these mermaids to safety. Yet as this episode comes to a close, Tia learns a big secret. To learn more about Siren click on this website.

Siren 'The Island' airs tonight at 10pm on Freeform.