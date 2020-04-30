Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / A&E / Ryn Finds Some Mermaids who Need Help in ‘The Island’

Ryn Finds Some Mermaids who Need Help in ‘The Island’

She follows one that is hurt and finds mermaids who are scared and in need of help

by Leave a Comment

the island, siren, tv show, fantasy, thriller, drama, season 3, review, freeform

Ryn finds mermaids who are scared and afraid in ‘The Island’

Last time on Siren, Ryn came to land to have her friends help her become a good mom. She had a new child to look after, and wasn’t sure where to begin. They tried to help her out the best they could, but in the end she had a tough choice to make. Now she finds some mermaids who need help in ‘The Island’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and this is my thoughts on it.

the island, siren, tv show, fantasy, thriller, drama, season 3, review, freeform

(c) Freeform

You can read the premise for ‘The Island’ here:

Ryn discovers a refuge of injured mermaids that escaped Tia’s violent takeover. Ben and Xander get caught in a battle with Tia’s troops. Maddie feeds Robb half-truths to secure his discretion. Ted explores his family lineage.

the island, siren, tv show, fantasy, thriller, drama, season 3, review, freeform

(c) Freeform

Ryn returns to the water and finds that things there are getting worse in ‘The Island’. She finds two of her tribe dead, and she has a good idea who is behind it. While following a wounded mermaid, she finds an island where some of her people are scared and afraid. She asks Xander and Ben for help getting them to safety. Tia uses this as an opportunity to try and take them all down. Some blood is shed, but in the end Ryn gets these mermaids to safety. Yet as this episode comes to a close, Tia learns a big secret. To learn more about Siren click on this website.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Siren ‘The Island’ airs tonight at 10pm on Freeform. You can follow this show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.