Ryn Starts to Questions Someone’s Motives in ‘Revelations’

Something pretty terrible ends up happening in ‘Revelations’

Last time on Siren, a new mermaid came to Bristol Cove. She wanted to talk to Ryn about the future of their species. She seemed to want to bring peace between the tribes, and Ryn could get on board with that. Yet as this episode came to a close, turns out they might have another plan in mind. Now Ryn starts to questions their motives in ‘Revelations’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the premise for ‘Revelations’ here:

When another mysterious death is uncovered in Bristol Cove, Ryn suspects Tia. Maddie befriends a new acquaintance in Seattle. Helen warns the hybrids of trouble. Xander begins training and Ted revisits the past.

A mysterious death occurs in Bristol Cove in ‘Revelations’. Ryn has an idea who may be behind it, and decides to confront them about it. When they reveal their true plan, she refuses to get behind it. Xander begins his training, and it ends up being kind of tough. Ted decides to do something drastic, which causes Ben and Xander to go after him. When Ted falls overboard, he sees something truly astounding. As this episode comes to a close, a fight breaks out between mermaids, and Ryn must face a difficult truth. To learn more about Siren click on this website.

Siren ‘Revelations’ airs tonight on Freeform. You can follow this show on Facebook and Twitter.