Ryn Returns to Land to Ask her Friends for Help in ‘Mommy and Me’

Ryn comes to land again for help in ‘Mommy and Me’

Last time on Siren, it looked like Ryn’s surrogate was close to giving birth. This turned out to be a dangerous process, luckily Ryn and Ben and Maddie were there to help in whatever ways they could. This baby was born, but sadly the surrogate didn’t survive. Ryn took on a new role, and was forced to make a big decision. Now she returns to land to ask her friends for help in ‘Mommy and Me’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode, and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the premise for ‘Mommy and Me’ here:

Ryn returns to land to explore human motherhood. Maddie and Robb come across a gruesome discovery. Ben experiences mysterious side effects and Ted confronts Helen.

Ryn surprises her friends by coming back to land so soon in ‘Mommy and Me’. Turns out she wants to ask them for help becoming a good mom for her child. This is a new role for her, and she isn’t sure where to begin. Meanwhile Ben’s dad has some questions for Helen, and she isn’t willing to answer all of them. While Maddie is out with Robb, they stumble upon a shocking sight. As this episode comes to a close, Ryn must make a difficult decision. To learn more about Siren click on this website.

Siren ‘Mommy and Me’ airs tonight at 10pm on Freeform. You can follow this show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.