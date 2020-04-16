Ryn’s Life is About to Change in ‘Life and Death’

A baby will soon be born in ‘Life and Death’

Last time on Siren, Ryn started having weird abdominal pains. She had no idea why this was happening, until she found out about something. When she learned this, she went with another mermaid to see it for herself. Once they got there, protecting it became their top priority. As this episode came to a close, someone might have gone too far in trying to protect it. Now it looks like a baby will soon be born in ‘Life and Death’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode, and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the premise for ‘Life and Death’ here:

Ben and Maddie help Ryn guide her surrogate though a life-threatening delivery. Helen and Xander deliver a hybrid corpse to Beth at The Ranch. Xander faces danger on the high seas during a ride-along with the Bristol Cove water patrol.

It looks like a baby may soon be born in ‘Life and Death’. Ryn is there with someone to do all they can to protect the one carrying this baby. Meanwhile Ben tries to do a test on himself, and ends up cutting himself kind of bad. When Maddie tells him about the baby, he runs there to do all he can to help. Xander gets a call while on duty, and thinks something awful might of happened to a dear friend. As this episode comes to a close, the baby is born and Ryn’s life will never be the same. To learn more about Siren click on this website.

Siren ‘Life and Death’ airs tonight at 10pm on Freeform. You can follow this show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.