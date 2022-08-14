Sally Goes on Her Own Adventure in ‘Long Live the Pumpkin Queen’

A wonderful story gets told in ‘Long Live the Pumpkin Queen’

I am a huge fan of The Nightmare Before Christmas. This movie tells a great story and the songs are all wonderful. Over the years I have watched it many times and have even met a few of the voice actors. When I heard about Long Live the Pumpkin Queen I couldn’t wait to read it. I was able to get a digital copy of this book and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the plot for Long Live the Pumpkin Queen here:

Sally Skellington is the official, newly-minted Pumpkin Queen after a whirlwind courtship with her true love, Jack, who Sally adores with every inch of her fabric seams — if only she could say the same for her new role as Queen of Halloween Town. Cast into the spotlight and tasked with all sorts of queenly duties, Sally can’t help but wonder if all she’s done is trade her captivity under Dr. Finkelstein for a different — albeit gilded — cage. But when Sally and Zero accidentally uncover a long-hidden doorway to an ancient realm called Dream Town in the forest Hinterlands, she’ll unknowingly set into motion a chain of sinister events that put her future as Pumpkin Queen, and the future of Halloween Town itself, into jeopardy. Can Sally discover what it means to be true to herself and save the town she’s learned to call home, or will her future turn into her worst… well, nightmare?

I had a hard time putting this book down. The story starts on a happy note as we see a dream come true for Sally. Shortly after she finds her new role comes with a bunch of duties, and she isn’t sure she is ready to handle them all. Once night she finds a new mysterious door and ends up releasing a powerful being. Slowly this creature begins putting everyone to sleep in all the different towns, and Sally has no idea how to stop it. To find answers she enters this new door and learns some shocking truths about herself. As this book comes to a close life for Sally and Jack will never be the same.

Long Live the Pumpkin Queen is out now. You can order this book on Amazon, at Barnes and Noble and Indiebound.