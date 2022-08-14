Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / A&E / Sally Goes on Her Own Adventure in ‘Long Live the Pumpkin Queen’

Sally Goes on Her Own Adventure in ‘Long Live the Pumpkin Queen’

Join Sally as she must save her town after a powerful being starts causing havoc

by Leave a Comment

long live the pumpkin queen, teens, young adult, Shea Ernshaw, net galley, review, disney publishing worldwide

A wonderful story gets told in ‘Long Live the Pumpkin Queen’

I am a huge fan of The Nightmare Before Christmas. This movie tells a great story and the songs are all wonderful. Over the years I have watched it many times and have even met a few of the voice actors. When I heard about Long Live the Pumpkin Queen I couldn’t wait to read it. I was able to get a digital copy of this book and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the plot for Long Live the Pumpkin Queen here:

Sally Skellington is the official, newly-minted Pumpkin Queen after a whirlwind courtship with her true love, Jack, who Sally adores with every inch of her fabric seams — if only she could say the same for her new role as Queen of Halloween Town. Cast into the spotlight and tasked with all sorts of queenly duties, Sally can’t help but wonder if all she’s done is trade her captivity under Dr. Finkelstein for a different — albeit gilded — cage.

But when Sally and Zero accidentally uncover a long-hidden doorway to an ancient realm called Dream Town in the forest Hinterlands, she’ll unknowingly set into motion a chain of sinister events that put her future as Pumpkin Queen, and the future of Halloween Town itself, into jeopardy. Can Sally discover what it means to be true to herself and save the town she’s learned to call home, or will her future turn into her worst… well, nightmare?

I had a hard time putting this book down. The story starts on a happy note as we see a dream come true for Sally. Shortly after she finds her new role comes with a bunch of duties, and she isn’t sure she is ready to handle them all. Once night she finds a new mysterious door and ends up releasing a powerful being. Slowly this creature begins putting everyone to sleep in all the different towns, and Sally has no idea how to stop it. To find answers she enters this new door and learns some shocking truths about herself. As this book comes to a close life for Sally and Jack will never be the same.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Long Live the Pumpkin Queen is out now. You can order this book on Amazon, at Barnes and Noble and Indiebound.

 

 

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

guest

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
PinShares31

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x