The Sanderson Sisters Have Returned to Salem in ‘Hocus Pocus 2’

‘Hocus Pocus 2’ is streaming now on Disney Plus

Hocus Pocus turned out to be a surprise hit. We saw a teenager bring three powerful witches back, and they wanted revenge on Salem. It was up to a small group of teens to find a way to stop them before it was too late. when I heard a sequel was being made, I hoped I might get a chance to watch it. I was able to get a screener for this sequel and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the plot for Hocus Pocus 2 here:

It’s been 29 years since someone lit the Black Flame Candle and resurrected the 17th-century sisters, and they are looking for revenge. Now it is up to three high-school students to stop the ravenous witches from wreaking a new kind of havoc on Salem before dawn on All Hallow’s Eve.

Hocus Pocus 2 gets 5/10. The film has a strong beginning, but loses its momentum as it moves along. The musical numbers are okay but nowhere near as strong as in the original movie. There are also a few moments where the plot drags on and seems to take a minute to get going. As this film comes to a close we see life for three friends change forever.

Hocus Pocus 2 is available now on Disney Plus.