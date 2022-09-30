Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / A&E / The Sanderson Sisters Have Returned to Salem in ‘Hocus Pocus 2’

The Sanderson Sisters Have Returned to Salem in ‘Hocus Pocus 2’

Someone brings them back and it is up to three friends to stop them

by Leave a Comment

hocus pocus 2, supernatural, comedy, sequel, review, walt disney pictures, disney plus

‘Hocus Pocus 2’ is streaming now on Disney Plus

Hocus Pocus turned out to be a surprise hit. We saw a teenager bring three powerful witches back, and they wanted revenge on Salem. It was up to a small group of teens to find a way to stop them before it was too late. when I heard a sequel was being made, I hoped I might get a chance to watch it. I was able to get a screener for this sequel and here is what I thought of it.

hocus pocus 2, supernatural, comedy, sequel, review, walt disney pictures, disney plus

(c) Disney Plus

You can read the plot for Hocus Pocus 2 here:

It’s been 29 years since someone lit the Black Flame Candle and resurrected the 17th-century sisters, and they are looking for revenge. Now it is up to three high-school students to stop the ravenous witches from wreaking a new kind of havoc on Salem before dawn on All Hallow’s Eve.

hocus pocus 2, supernatural, comedy, sequel, review, walt disney pictures, disney plus

(c) Disney Plus

Hocus Pocus 2 gets 5/10. The film has a strong beginning, but loses its momentum as it moves along. The musical numbers are okay but nowhere near as strong as in the original movie. There are also a few moments where the plot drags on and seems to take a minute to get going. As this film comes to a close we see life for three friends change forever.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free
hocus pocus 2, supernatural, comedy, sequel, review, walt disney pictures, disney plus

(c) Disney Plus

Hocus Pocus 2 is available now on Disney Plus. You can follow this movie on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

 

 

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

guest

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
PinShares31

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x